Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917


10/20/2023 7:48:25 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 26 1015 RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 10/25/2023 10/25/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,336 1,085
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 94.415 / 8.970 98.415 / 7.200
Total Number of Bids Received 24 8
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,736 1,685
Total Number of Successful Bids 21 6
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 21 6
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 94.415 / 8.970 98.415 / 7.200
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 94.540 / 8.920 98.570 / 7.180
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 94.415 / 8.970 98.415 / 7.200
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 94.478 / 8.940 98.498 / 7.190
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 94.540 / 8.920 98.570 / 7.180
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 94.367 / 8.990 97.800 / 7.280
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 94.472 / 8.950 98.353 / 7.210
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.07 1.55














MENAFN20102023004107003653ID1107276259

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search