Rising Demand For Virus Filtration In Biologics Production Propels Global Market Growth To 2030

The global virus filtration market is on an upward trajectory and is projected to reach a substantial USD 9.5 billion by 2030. Anticipated to register a robust CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2030, this market's growth is fueled by the rising demand for biological products, including vaccines, therapeutic proteins, blood and blood products, cellular and gene therapy, tissue, and stem cell products. A rigorous virus filtration procedure is essential during the production of biologics to prevent virus contamination, making it a crucial factor driving market expansion. The market is witnessing increased investment in R&D by leading biopharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers to develop innovative biological products. For instance, Pfizer Inc. significantly increased its R&D investment in 2016, mainly to enhance innovation and productivity in R&D and create a sustainable pipeline of vaccines and differentiated therapies. Given that virus filtration is a crucial step in biologics development, the surge in R&D activities is expected to drive product demand.

Consumables Dominance: The consumables segment led the market with the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by the growing demand for these products for virus filtration.

Chromatography Technology Growth: The chromatography technology segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, thanks to product advancements and increasing R&D and production of biologics.

Biologicals Domination: The biologicals segment captured the largest revenue share of 56.6% in 2022 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period, fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, blood disorders, and diabetes.

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies: This segment is set to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in R&D and biologics production. Regional Leadership: North America led the virus filtration market with the largest revenue share of 41.2% in 2022, primarily due to the presence of several leading biotechnology companies and increased R&D activities. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.0% from 2023 to 2030, driven by the growing number of road accidents and trauma cases. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

