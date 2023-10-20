Biopesticides Market To Reach USD 19.8 Billion By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Biopesticides Market size was valued at USD 5.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 19.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 13.1%.

Growing demand for biopesticides is driven by the harmful effects of synthetic pesticides on the environment and human health. Government and industry players are promoting effective and eco-friendly agricultural inputs, which is expected to boost the biopesticide market further.

Biopesticides are natural and eco-friendly substances that can control pests without causing harm to the environment. Unlike traditional pesticides, biopesticides are safer for people and other living creatures. They only affect pests and closely related organisms, not impacting many other creatures like birds, insects, and mammals. Examples of biopesticides include canola oil and baking soda.

Microbial pesticides are made of tiny living organisms such as fungi, viruses, bacteria, and toxins produced by these organisms. They are used as insecticidal sprays, granules, or dust. These pesticides are safe for animals and humans as they are non-toxic and non-pathogenic. Plant Incorporated Protectants are pesticide compounds produced in genetically modified organisms. Biochemical biopesticides are naturally occurring compounds that control pests through non-toxic mechanisms, while chemical pesticides contain synthetic molecules that kill pests.

Segmentation Overview:

The global biopesticides market has been segmented into product type, source, mode of application, crop, and region. The demand for biofungicides is increasing due to the growing trend of avoiding chemical fungicides. Bacillus, Trichoderma, streptomyces, and pseudomonas are agriculture's most commonly used microorganisms for producing biofungicides that combat various pathogens. Microbial pesticides are specific to pests and cheaper to develop than other alternatives.

Biopesticides Market Report Highlights:

The global biopesticides market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 13.1% by 2032.

Biopesticides is expected to drive the global market by effectively controlling pests and diseases without harming the environment and animals.

The North American market is significant due to strict regulations on using manufactured crop protection chemicals and a growing preference for organic food.

Some prominent players in the biopesticides market report include BASF SE, Bayer AG, UPL Limited, FMC Corporation, Marrone Bio Innovations, Novozymes, Syngenta AG, BioWorks Inc., Gowan Group, Certis USA LLC., Valent Biosciences LLC, IPL Biologicals Ltd.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Certis Biologicals will make SoilGard available to growers in all 50 states through trusted distribution channels.

FMC Corporation, FMC Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to support the recovery of the Ukrainian economy, focusing on agriculture.

Biopesticides Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Bioinsecticide, biofungicide, bionematicide, and others

By Source: Microbial pesticides, plant pesticides, biochemical pesticides, others

By Mode of Application: Foliar application, seed treatment, soil treatment, others

By Crop: Cereals, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds, others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

