The Art Of European Claim Drafting Training Course: 2 Day Course (London, United Kingdom - November 2-3, 2023)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Art of European Claim Drafting Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This seminar combines one day of claim drafting fundamentals with a further day of focused workshops. Attendees have the choice of either a mechanical or chemical workshop.
Key topics to be covered:
Patentable inventions Prior art and inventive step Sufficiency of disclosure The importance of achieving adequate protection The description and drawings Selection inventions (chemical workshop) Functional claiming (mechanical workshop) Differences and compromises between European and US practice
Why you should attend
It is crucial to understand the fundamentals and the intricacies of European claim drafting so you are equipped to prove patent infringement and patent validity, especially in multi-jurisdictional patent litigation.
These intensive two days will help you refine your drafting skills and master the art of successfully preparing and defending claims according to European practice. You will learn the techniques to achieve adequate protection while meeting official requirements and analyse the crucial aspects of good description, amendments and interpretation to give you the edge in claims drafting.
The in-depth chemical and mechanical workshops will give you the opportunity to apply the knowledge learnt on day one and practise the skills acquired in the safe environment of the training room. There will also be ample opportunity for you to ask the experts your particular questions and find solutions to your specific claim drafting issues.
Certification
CPD : 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
Patent attorneys in private practice Corporate patent attorneys and lawyers Patent consultants and managers Trainee patent attorneys - preparing short or long-term to qualify
Agenda:
Day 1
Know the invention
Know the client Understand the invention Novelty The invention and the prior art Inventive step
Claim drafting fundamentals
Clarity and clarity issues Claim scope Dos and don'ts
The importance of a good description
Structure of the description Amendments and clarity Sufficiency of disclosure
Amendments
Legal background In the priority year After filing Limitation Opposition Inescapable trap
Claim interpretation
Art. 69 EPC Before and after grant EP vs US
International considerations
US PCT Asia Drafting a global application PCT applications and priority pitfalls
Day 2
Chemical workshop - Introduction
Warm-up exercises Chemical claim types
Chemical workshop - Further considerations for chemical drafting
Exclusion from patentability Exceptions to patentability Parameters Selection inventions Disclaimers Inventive step vs sufficiency Sufficiency vs clarity Drafting to allow for future amendments
Chemical workshop - Claim drafting exercise
Invention description Essential features Optional features Examples Technical effects Prior art Drafting independent claims Drafting dependent claims Drafting the description
Mechanical workshop - Preparation phase
Closest prior art selection Novel and inventive features Claim categories, technical fields
Mechanical workshop - Claim sketching
Requirements of a patent Novelty Inventive step Clarity Essential features
Mechanical workshop - Claim drafting
Functional claiming Mere juxtaposition of features One- and two-part claims Scope of protection. How broad?
Mechanical workshop - Dependent claims
Claim trees Claim dependencies
Mechanical workshop - Drafting the description
Support inventive step Create fall-back positions
Mechanical workshop - Exercises
The problem-solution approach Closest prior art selection Claim categories Novelty and inventive features
Speakers:
Leythem Wall
Chartered UK Patent Attorney/European Patent Attorney
Finnegan
Leythem Wall is a Chartered UK Patent Attorney and a European Patent Attorney. He works in the London office of the international IP Law Firm Finnegan and prior to this was in-house IP counsel for ExxonMobil in Brussels. His work focusses on a variety of technologies in the chemical and medical fields including agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, coatings, foods and medical devices.
Leythem specialises in patent drafting, prosecution, advice on infringement and validity and he has particular expertise in Oppositions and Appeals, including representation in Oral Proceedings before the European Patent Office in Munich and The Hague.
For more information about this conference visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Tags Training Course Related Links
Liabilities, Damages and other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements Training Course The Art of European Claim Drafting Training Course Drafting Effective Pharmaceutical Patents Training Course
MENAFN20102023004107003653ID1107276253
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.