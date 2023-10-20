Increasing Incidence Of Whim Syndrome Management Market To Propel The Growth At 6% CAGR Through 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

South & East Asia, with 20% share, sees growth fueled by Whim Syndrome awareness, healthcare spending, and India & China's hospital expansion.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global whim syndrome management market is currently in its infancy, but it is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of Whim Syndrome, coupled with the growing demand for effective treatment options, is driving the growth of this market. According to a new market research report published by Future Market Insights, the global Whim syndrome management market is projected to reach a value of US$ 10 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, surpassing US$ 17.91 Million valuation by 2033.One of the key factors driving the growth of the Whim syndrome management market is the increasing prevalence of this rare genetic disorder. Although Whim Syndrome is a rare disorder, the incidence of this condition is increasing. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the incidence of Whim Syndrome is estimated to be around 1 in every 50,000 to 100,000 people worldwide.Request a Sample copy of this Report:Another factor driving the growth of the Whim syndrome management market is the increasing demand for effective treatment options. Currently, there are no approved treatments for Whim Syndrome. However, several companies are developing potential therapies for this rare disorder, and many of these treatments are in the late stages of clinical development.In conclusion, the Whim syndrome management market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of this rare genetic disorder and the growing demand for effective treatment options. As more treatments become available for Whim Syndrome, the demand for these treatments is expected to increase, driving the growth of this market.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:From 2018 to 2022, the whim syndrome management market grew at a CAGR of 4%.The global Whim syndrome management market is expected to grow with a 6% CAGR during 2023 to 2033.As of 2033, the Whim syndrome management market is expected to reach US$ 17.91 Million.According to the FMI analysis, hospital pharmacies account for the largest market share.North America is expected to possess 40% market share for the Whim syndrome management market.The East & South Asia market is predicted to increase significantly throughout the forecast period, with a share of 20% during the forecast period.“A series of international level collaborations involving healthcare stakeholders across various institutional settings are fuelling further clinical trials and research studies dedicated to discovering Whim Syndrome Management.” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.Market Competition:Key players in the market include pharmaceutical companies such asX4 Pharmaceuticals,National Institute of Allergy and Infectious DiseasesGSK plcBristol Myers Squibb CompanyF-Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.Pfizer Inc.Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.Horizon Therapeutics plcAmgenLeadiant Biosciencesalong with healthcare providers and technology companies among other global players.Under the guidance of Philip Murphy, M.D. and David McDermott, M.D., researchers from the IRP have identified and enrolled three patients with advanced WHIM syndrome, who were ineligible for standard treatment, in an open-label study. These patients were administered low doses of plerixafor, and all three experienced a reduction in infection frequency and a significant enhancement in their quality of life. The utilization of plerixafor to treat WHIM syndrome is a new approach for patients who are unable to manage their symptoms using traditional therapies. Consequently, a randomized, double-blind Phase 3 trial has been developed to compare plerixafor to standard treatment, evaluate its clinical effectiveness, and gather additional safety information. You can find this trial on ClinicalTrials with the identifier NCT02231879.Uncover Valuable Insights About Your Target With Our Market Analysis Report. Discount Available:Key Segments Profiled in the Whim Syndrome Management Industry Survey:Drug Class:MavorixaforPlerixaforRoute of Administration:OralParenteralInjectableDistribution Channel:Hospital PharmacyRetail PharmacyOnline PharmacyRegion:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaMiddle East & AfricaAuthor By:Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:Respiratory Distress Syndrome Management Market Size : The global market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 115.4 billion in 2023. According to Future Market Insights, the market is expected to grow at a 4.41% CAGR until 2033, valued at US$ 177.7 billion.Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market Demand : The global market size is estimated to reach US$ 4.80 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.0% between 2022 and 2032, surpassing a valuation of US$ 9.44 Billion by the end of 2032.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 