Capacitor Market Faces Hurdles As Costs Rise Supply Shortages And Power Price Increases Pose Challenges

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aluminum and Film Capacitor Market (By Type, Voltage, Application, End-Users, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global aluminum electrolytic capacitor market is projected to reach US$7.18 billion in 2023, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.05% over the forecast period. Similarly, the global film capacitor market is anticipated to reach US$3.44 billion in 2023, experiencing a CAGR of 3.84% during the same period.

Understanding Capacitors:

Capacitors are passive electronic components used to store electric energy through charge separation in an electric field. Two major types discussed in this report are:



Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors: These are polarized capacitors with an anode electrode (+) constructed of pure aluminum foil with an etched surface. Film Capacitors: These capacitors use a thin plastic film as the dielectric. They are generally known for being inexpensive, stable over time, and having low self-inductance.

Key Drivers and Trends:



Miniaturization of Electronic Devices: Shrinking device sizes drive the growth of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, making them essential for modern electronics.

Increasing Sales of Electric Vehicles (EVs): The demand for high-performance capacitors in EVs and HEVs contributes to the growth of both aluminum and film capacitor markets. Proliferating Demand from Aerospace & Defense: The transition towards private space businesses and the need for advanced technology in space hardware boost the demand for capacitors in the aerospace and defense sectors.

Challenges:

High Costs: Capacitor makers face cost challenges due to supply shortages and rising power prices, impacting both film and aluminum capacitors.

Global Market Segmentations:

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market:

By Type:



Non-Solid Solid (Expected to grow at the highest CAGR)

By Voltage:



High Voltage (Market leader) Low Voltage

By End-Users:



Automotive (Highest share)

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications Others

Film Capacitor Market:

By Type:



Polypropylene Film Capacitors (Majority share)

Polyester Film Capacitors Others

By Application:



DC Applications (Dominant) AC Applications

Regional Insights:

Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Market:



Asia Pacific leads the market due to rising demand for electronic devices and increased manufacturing in India and China.

North America, led by the US, is expected to grow significantly, driven by consumer electronics and industrial sectors.

Europe, with Germany as a key player, thrives due to high-tech automotive product manufacturing and R&D growth. The Rest of the World region shows potential, with China and Japan playing vital roles.

Film Capacitor Market:



Asia Pacific dominates the market, driven by demand from consumer electronics and automobiles.

North America, particularly the US, leads in consumer electronics and industrial sectors.

Europe, with Germany as a hub, experiences growth due to the automotive industry. The Rest of the World region sees strong potential, with China, Japan, and South Korea as key players.

Key Players:

The global aluminum and film capacitor market is highly fragmented, with major players including:



TDK Corporation

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Nichicon Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.)

Yageo Corporation (Kemet Corporation)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Rubycon Corporation

Xiamen Faratronic Co., Ltd.

Capxon International Electronic Company Limited

Lelon Electronics Corporation

Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



High Voltage Capacitors: Global Strategic Business Report

Global Aluminum & Film Capacitor Market: Analysis By Type, By Voltage, By Application, By End-Users, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027 Electrolytic Capacitor Global Market Report 2023





Tags Aluminum Foil Capacitor Ceramic Capacitors Energy Storage Film Capacitor High Voltage Capacitor Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Related Links