Greta Thunberg Calls For Ceasefire

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
The prominent Swedish climate activist has called for an immediate ceasefire and said the world needs to“speak up”.
On X, Thunberg wrote:“Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.”
MENAFN20102023000063011010ID1107276154
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.