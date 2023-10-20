Travel Buddy Social Travel Network Is Organising Vibrant Dandiya Night Celebrations In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 20th October 2023 - Travel Buddy, a new-age social travel network and experiences marketplace announces its latest offering, a vibrant Dandiya night celebrations in Hyderabad at the Moinabad Farmhouse by their Chapter Head, Ravikanth, who is excited to bring the city an exciting event. Travel Buddy is a vibrant global community of over 2.5 million+ travellers. Travel Buddy understands the value of a local, who has an in-depth understanding of their own city and State.



As per the event schedule, the programme will commence at 5 PM with anticipation for a night filled with excitement and entertainment. This will be followed by the Fancy Dress Competition at 6 PM. Witness a burst of creativity and innovation as participants showcase their creative and eye-catching costumes. Prize Giveaways will start at 7 PM where the winners of the Fancy Dress Competition will be rewarded for their creativity. This is going to be a moment of excitement and anticipation. At 7:30 PM, the highlight of the evening will arrive as the Dance Floor opens up, inviting everyone on the floor to groove to their favourite tunes.



Expressing his views about this event, Mr. Saurav Chakraborty, Founder, and CEO of Travel Buddy, said - ''Travel Buddy is all about redefining how travellers experience destinations and their localised culture. Our celebration of Dandiya Night is an authentic representation of our values. We encourage explorers as well as locals to foster meaningful interactions and authentic experiences. Our prime focus revolves around transforming your travel experiences into unforgettable adventures. We believe that travel isn't just about visiting places, it's about experiencing cultures and appreciating the incredible beauty of different places..''



Dandiya Night, a joyous celebration held during the Hindu festival of Navratri, signifies the victory of good over evil. Participants, dressed in traditional attire, perform the lively Dandiya dance, using sticks in synchronised moves to folk music. This event aims to promote community bonding and cultural festivities and includes elements like a Fancy Dress Competition, and exciting giveaways.



About Travel Buddy



Travel Buddy is an end-to-end influencer-led social Community and D2C Marketplace offering Unique Local Experiences that can be booked directly from the platform. Travel Buddy is your one-stop for all your travel-related requirements. Either you are looking for buddies for your upcoming trip, information about a particular location or ask for a travel-related service.



The new-age platform is redefining the way travellers plan and experience their journeys. Whether seeking companions for upcoming adventures, seeking local insights on specific destinations, or booking authentic local experiences, Travel Buddy is poised to meet all travel-related requirements seamlessly. The platform is equipped to serve travellers at every stage of their journey, available across various devices for ease and accessibility.

