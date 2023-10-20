DLF Malls Kicks Off The Festive Season With The First Ever 'DLF Malls Shopping Festival'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 20th October 2023, New Delhi, India: In the spirit of the festive season, DLF Malls, a pioneer in India's retail space has announced its first ever 'Shopping Festival' which is set to commence from the 20th of October 2023 till the 19th of November 2023, across the Malls. This one-of-a-kind shopping extravaganza will offer a unique opportunity for retail enthusiasts, allowing them to enjoy a refreshing retail experience across a wide range of brands and the latest fashion lines to shop from, alongside culinary delights and entertainment. This initiative underscores DLF's dedication to its shoppers, offering not just a holistic shopping experience but also a selection of appealing offers across its distinguished mall portfolio, which includes DLF Mall of India, DLF Promenade, DLF Avenue, and DLF CyberHub.



As part of the Shopping Festival, DLF Malls has unveiled an exciting initiative filled with delightful surprises, sure to captivate all patrons. Customers can stand a chance to win the all-new iPhone 15, the sleek and stylish Samsung Flip 5, a Mahindra Jawa Yezdi Bike, or even an OSIM uRegal Luxury Massage Chair! Additionally, shoppers can satisfy their taste buds with tempting food vouchers and indulge in delectable cuisines. Movie tickets are also on offer for cinephiles, ensuring entertainment for everyone during the DLF Malls Shopping Festival.



Commenting on this, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director, DLF Retail said,“The DLF Malls Shopping Festival is a testament to our commitment to infuse fun, excitement, and exclusive rewards into the retail, dining, and entertainment experience for our customers. The plethora of enticing offers across our properties is dedicated to making retail not just enjoyable, but highly rewarding for all our valued patrons, as we continue our pursuit of taking these experiences to the next level. Marking this inaugural Shopping Festival as the first of many to come by DLF Malls, we take immense pleasure in setting a new benchmark for an elevated and holistic mall experience. With the festive season upon us, we look forward to achieving new milestones across the retail landscape in the country."



About DLF Malls



DLF has always been a frontrunner of the retail revolution in the country. The company's multi-faceted retail addresses comprise shopping centres and premium malls which have been delighting visitors with versatility, variety, and premium quality. DLF's unmatched presence in the real estate business has reiterated its position as the market leader in the Indian retail real estate industry boasting of high retail trading density and occupancy rates. DLF manages a unique retail portfolio by the seamless integration of design, construction, leasing, operations, asset management and strategic marketing. DLF's project teams collaborate with world-class architectural firms to create unique spaces.

