Western Azerbaijan Community Slaps Austrian Parliament To Back Anti-Azerbaijani Approach

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Western
Azerbaijan Community condemns the biased resolution adopted by the
Austrian Parliament and its adherence to the anti-Azerbaijani
approach initiated by some countries led by France, Trend reports.
"The Austrian Parliament, which emphasizes the necessity of
conserving churches in Karabakh and addresses issues religiously,
is unconcerned about the loss of Azerbaijani cultural assets in the
once-occupied Azerbaijani territories and in Armenia. This is a
heinous, racist, and Islamophobic attitude" said the community.
"The Austrian Parliament should mind its own business and
refrain from intervening in Azerbaijan's internal affairs through
heinous demands such as the entry of international organizations
into Azerbaijan's sovereign territories," the statement said.
