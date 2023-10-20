Western Azerbaijan Community Slaps Austrian Parliament To Back Anti-Azerbaijani Approach

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the biased resolution adopted by the Austrian Parliament and its adherence to the anti-Azerbaijani approach initiated by some countries led by France, Trend reports.

"The Austrian Parliament, which emphasizes the necessity of conserving churches in Karabakh and addresses issues religiously, is unconcerned about the loss of Azerbaijani cultural assets in the once-occupied Azerbaijani territories and in Armenia. This is a heinous, racist, and Islamophobic attitude" said the community.

"The Austrian Parliament should mind its own business and refrain from intervening in Azerbaijan's internal affairs through heinous demands such as the entry of international organizations into Azerbaijan's sovereign territories," the statement said.