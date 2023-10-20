France Gets Giant Share Of Natural Gas Supply From Colonial Nations - Polynesian Delegate

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Polynesia has
been colonized by France for many years, member of the Assembly of
French Polynesia Heinui Robert Le Caill said at the international
conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and
Injustice" held in Baku, Trend reports.
"Our fate is identical to that of the Azerbaijani people: both
countries have been fighting injustice for many years. The main
difference between us is that the Polynesians are still dealing
with this issue," he said.
He noted that the local population living in Polynesia was cut
off from their culture and forbidden to speak their native
language.
"France has changed the name of our country to French Polynesia.
It does not want to leave the Pacific basin, which is in the zone
of common interest. It is for this reason that it pursues a policy
of colonization toward the people living in this region. France
exploits our natural resources. It uses local people to do hard
labor such as coal and gas extraction for meager pay. France earns
$25 billion annually from Polynesian coal and gas. It gets 70
percent of its gas from colonial-dependent countries," Heinui
Robert Le Caill noted.
He emphasized that members of pro-independence groups are
arrested in France. Every month, thousands of young Polynesians are
conscripted into the French army and die on the way to the triumph
of France's colonial policies.
"We demand sovereignty - our legitimate right," he said.
Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human
Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative
Group on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by
participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating
Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
