France Gets Giant Share Of Natural Gas Supply From Colonial Nations - Polynesian Delegate

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Polynesia has been colonized by France for many years, member of the Assembly of French Polynesia Heinui Robert Le Caill said at the international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our fate is identical to that of the Azerbaijani people: both countries have been fighting injustice for many years. The main difference between us is that the Polynesians are still dealing with this issue," he said.

He noted that the local population living in Polynesia was cut off from their culture and forbidden to speak their native language.

"France has changed the name of our country to French Polynesia. It does not want to leave the Pacific basin, which is in the zone of common interest. It is for this reason that it pursues a policy of colonization toward the people living in this region. France exploits our natural resources. It uses local people to do hard labor such as coal and gas extraction for meager pay. France earns $25 billion annually from Polynesian coal and gas. It gets 70 percent of its gas from colonial-dependent countries," Heinui Robert Le Caill noted.

He emphasized that members of pro-independence groups are arrested in France. Every month, thousands of young Polynesians are conscripted into the French army and die on the way to the triumph of France's colonial policies.

"We demand sovereignty - our legitimate right," he said.

Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.