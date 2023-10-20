France Cracking Down On Groups Standing For Guadeloupe's Independence - UPLG

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Guadeloupe has been France's colony for 400 years, Jean-Jacob Bicep from the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe (UPLG) said at the international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice", Trend reports.

"We want to be a fully sovereign nation. The population of Guadeloupe is a heroic nation that has been fighting France for years," Bicep noted.

He pointed out that France is cracking down on groups standing for Guadeloupe's independence, and their numbers aren't disclosed.

"The youth of Guadeloupe are being taught by teachers sent from France. In their books, they distort our language, history, and culture, teaching our youth the history and language of France. Then, they send this youth to work in places designated by France," he also said. "Our people are constantly fighting against injustice. Hundreds of people in my country are arrested by the French police, and many of them are killed with particular cruelty."

"Guadeloupe's natural resources have been appropriated by France for years. The social conditions of the citizens living in my country cannot be called good. We demand that those in power take the necessary measures. Leading nations are demonstrating their power by suppressing human rights in the Caribbean Basin. Peace must be restored in the Caribbean," Bicep added.

Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.