France Cracking Down On Groups Standing For Guadeloupe's Independence - UPLG

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Guadeloupe has
been France's colony for 400 years, Jean-Jacob Bicep from the
People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe (UPLG) said at the
international conference "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights
and Injustice", Trend reports.
"We want to be a fully sovereign nation. The population of
Guadeloupe is a heroic nation that has been fighting France for
years," Bicep noted.
He pointed out that France is cracking down on groups standing
for Guadeloupe's independence, and their numbers aren't
disclosed.
"The youth of Guadeloupe are being taught by teachers sent from
France. In their books, they distort our language, history, and
culture, teaching our youth the history and language of France.
Then, they send this youth to work in places designated by France,"
he also said. "Our people are constantly fighting against
injustice. Hundreds of people in my country are arrested by the
French police, and many of them are killed with particular
cruelty."
"Guadeloupe's natural resources have been appropriated by France
for years. The social conditions of the citizens living in my
country cannot be called good. We demand that those in power take
the necessary measures. Leading nations are demonstrating their
power by suppressing human rights in the Caribbean Basin. Peace
must be restored in the Caribbean," Bicep added.
Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human
Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative
Group on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by
participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating
Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
