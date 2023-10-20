Turkish Air Force's F-16 Arrive In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. F-16 aircraft of
the Turkish Air Force arrived in Azerbaijan today to participate in
the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" exercises, the country's Defense
Ministry told Trend .
The Azerbaijani-Turkish joint tactical exercises will be
conducted on October 23-25 in several directions, including Baku,
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and liberated territories of
Azerbaijan.
The joint exercises with the involvement of the two fraternal
countries' servicemen, military vehicles, and aircraft will be
focused on ensuring combat interoperability during the troops'
interaction, improving management, exchanging experience, and
further increasing military personnel's professionalism.
