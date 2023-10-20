Turkish Air Force's F-16 Arrive In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force arrived in Azerbaijan today to participate in the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" exercises, the country's Defense Ministry told Trend .

The Azerbaijani-Turkish joint tactical exercises will be conducted on October 23-25 in several directions, including Baku, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The joint exercises with the involvement of the two fraternal countries' servicemen, military vehicles, and aircraft will be focused on ensuring combat interoperability during the troops' interaction, improving management, exchanging experience, and further increasing military personnel's professionalism.