UNHCR Helps To Renovate More Than 2,200 Detached Houses In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) helped to renovate more than 2,200 detached houses, which had been damaged by Russian attacks.

The relevant statement was made by Kyiv Regional Military Administration , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In general, following Russian armed aggression, over 28,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed in the Kyiv region, including detached houses, schools, administrative and social facilities. About 4,500 detached houses and apartment blocks were destroyed completely.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and its partners from among non-governmental organizations were among the first to have supported Kyiv regional authorities and have met the needs of civilians from the war-torn territorial communities. In close cooperation with Kyiv Regional State Administration, the UNHCR assists with reconstruction efforts, replacing roofs, windows, walls and infrastructure.

As of September 2023, the UNHCR provided emergency shelter kits, intended to facilitate urgent and quick repairs, to 8,865 individuals in the Kyiv region. The agency also installed 71 modular houses, provided by the Government of Denmark, and 99 modular houses made by Ukraine's QHome for the families, whose houses had been completely destroyed due to hostilities. More than 6,500 people were able to come back home.