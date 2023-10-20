Azerbaijani Official: Some European Countries Use Military Force In Colonialist Policies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

"Some European countries use military force in the policy of colonialism, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, said at the conference "Neocolonialism: violation of human rights and injustice", Azernews reports.

"Today we have heard many ideas to fight colonialism. As Azerbaijan, we will continue our efforts, struggle, and aspiration for political freedom. We will raise the views expressed here to the level of the UN and other international organizations. My country has been deprived of its independence for many years. We as a state know what occupation is," said Hikmet Hajiyev.