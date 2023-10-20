Azerbaijani Official: Some European Countries Use Military Force In Colonialist Policies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"Some European countries use military force in the policy of
colonialism, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of
the Presidential Administration, said at the conference
"Neocolonialism: violation of human rights and injustice", Azernews reports.
"Today we have heard many ideas to fight colonialism. As
Azerbaijan, we will continue our efforts, struggle, and aspiration
for political freedom. We will raise the views expressed here to
the level of the UN and other international organizations. My
country has been deprived of its independence for many years. We as
a state know what occupation is," said Hikmet Hajiyev.
MENAFN20102023000195011045ID1107276137
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.