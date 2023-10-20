Interpublic Announces Third Quarter And First Nine Months 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Total revenue, including billable expenses, was $2.68 billion

Revenue before billable expenses ("net revenue") was $2.31 billion, an increase of 0.6%, with organic decrease of 0.4%

Reported net income was $245.7 million

Adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges was $397.2 million

Margin of adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges was 17.2% on revenue before billable expenses Diluted earnings per share was $0.63 as reported and $0.70 as adjusted

Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of IPG:

“During the third quarter, revenue performance did not measure up to expectations, yet we continued to demonstrate disciplined management of the business and to see positive contributions to growth from our media offerings, the health care sector, sports and experiential marketing, and public relations.

“Factors that we have identified since the early part of the year continued to weigh on our growth in the quarter. These include the decreases in client activity in the tech and telecom client sector that have been evident across our industry, and the performance of certain of our digital specialists. Another factor impacting results is increased concern among marketers related to macroeconomic conditions, which led to the delay of projects and sales cycles, as well as slower-than-anticipated onboarding of some new business.

“Given the evolving business climate and our portfolio of clients and capabilities, as we look at the remainder of the year, we believe organic growth in the fourth quarter will be approximately 1%. Concurrently, we remain fully on track to deliver our margin goal for the year of 16.7%, which is unchanged, and represents margin expansion relative to 2022.

“We are focused on closing the year as strongly as possible and, specific to areas of underperformance, will simultaneously assess internal structural solutions in order to improve our growth profile. We continue to be in-market with compelling offerings that help marketers grow and deliver business outcomes. This has translated to strong new business success for us year-to-date, and which will provide some tailwinds as we move into 2024. An additional area of value creation is our long-standing commitment to capital returns, which remains an important priority for us going forward.”

Summary

Revenue



Third quarter 2023: Total revenue, which includes billable expenses, was $2.68 billion, compared $2.64 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue before billable expenses ("net revenue") was $2.31 billion, an increase of 0.6% from the third quarter of 2022. The organic decrease of net revenue was 0.4% from the third quarter of 2022, compared to an organic increase of 5.6% during the third quarter of 2022. First nine months 2023: Total revenue, which includes billable expenses, was $7.87 billion, compared $7.94 billion in the first nine months of 2022. Revenue before billable expenses ("net revenue") was $6.81 billion, a decrease of 1.2% from the first nine months of 2022. The organic decrease of net revenue was 0.8% from the first nine months of 2022, compared to an organic increase of 8.2% during the first nine months of 2022.

Operating Results



In the third quarter of 2023, operating income was $376.8 million compared to $341.8 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges was $397.2 million compared to $356.2 million for the same period in 2022. Third quarter 2023 margin of adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges was 17.2% on revenue before billable expenses.

In the first nine months of 2023, operating income was $875.8 million compared to $936.6 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges was $938.2 million, compared to $999.9 million for the same period in 2022. First nine months of 2023 margin of adjusted EBITA before restructuring charges was 13.8% on revenue before billable expenses. Refer to reconciliations in the appendix within this press release for further detail.

Net Results



In the third quarter of 2023, the income tax provision was $91.5 million on income before income taxes of $339.5 million. In the first nine months of 2023, the income tax provision was $135.9 million on income before income taxes of $784.1 million.

The income tax provision in the first nine months of 2023 includes a benefit of $64.2 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, related to the settlement in the second quarter of 2023 of U.S. Federal Income Tax Audits for the years 2017-2018, which is primarily non-cash.

Third quarter 2023 net income available to IPG common stockholders was $243.7 million, resulting in earnings of $0.64 per basic share and $0.63 per diluted share compared to earnings of $0.64 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2022. Adjusted earnings were $0.70 per diluted share compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.63 a year ago. Third quarter 2023 adjusted earnings excludes after-tax amortization of acquired intangibles of $16.7 million, after-tax restructuring credit of $0.4 million and an after-tax loss of $9.5 million on the sales of businesses.

First nine months 2023 net income available to IPG common stockholders was $635.2 million, resulting in earnings of $1.65 per basic share and $1.64 per diluted share compared to earnings of $1.63 per basic and $1.62 per diluted share for the same period in 2022. Adjusted earnings were $1.81 per diluted share, including a benefit of $0.17 per diluted share related to the tax audit settlement. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $1.73 a year ago. First nine months 2023 adjusted earnings excludes after-tax amortization of acquired intangibles of $50.4 million, after-tax restructuring credit of $0.4 million and an after-tax loss of $16.4 million on the sales of businesses. Refer to reconciliations in the appendix within this press release for further detail.

Operating Results

Revenue

Revenue before billable expenses of $2.31 billion in the third quarter of 2023 increased 0.6% compared with the same period in 2022. Compared to the third quarter of 2022, the effect of foreign currency translation was positive 0.7%, the impact of net acquisitions was positive 0.3%, and the resulting organic decrease of net revenue was 0.4%.

Revenue before billable expenses of $6.81 billion in the first nine months of 2023 decreased 1.2% compared with the same period in 2022. Compared to the first nine months of 2022, the effect of foreign currency translation was negative 0.8%, the impact of net acquisitions was positive 0.4%, and the resulting organic decrease of net revenue was 0.8%.

Operating Expenses

In the third quarter of 2023, total operating expenses, excluding billable expenses, decreased 1.1%. In the first nine months of 2023, total operating expenses, excluding billable expenses, decreased 0.4%.

In the third quarter of 2023, staff cost ratio, which is total salaries and related expenses as a percentage of revenue before billable expenses, decreased to 66.3% compared to 67.4% for the same period in 2022. Total salaries and related expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $1.53 billion, a decrease of 1.0% from a year ago. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in performance-based employee compensation expense and temporary help expense, partially offset by an increase in base salaries, benefits and tax. In the first nine months of 2023, staff cost ratio increased to 69.1% compared to 68.1% for the same period in 2022. Total salaries and related expenses in the first nine months of 2023 were $4.71 billion, an increase of 0.1% from a year ago. The increase was primarily due to an increase in base salaries, benefits and tax as well as severance expense, offset by decreases in performance-based employee compensation expense and temporary help expense.

In the third quarter of 2023, office and other direct expenses as a percentage of revenue before billable expenses decreased to 13.8% compared to 14.3% for the same period in 2022. Office and other direct expenses were $318.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 2.8% from a year ago, primarily driven by decreases in employment costs, client service costs and occupancy expense, partially offset by an increase in bad debt expense. In the first nine months of 2023, office and other direct expenses as a percentage of revenue before billable expenses remained consistent at 14.5% compared to the same period in 2022. Office and other direct expenses were $989.6 million in the first nine months of 2023, a decrease of 1.1% from a year ago, primarily driven by factors similar to those noted for the third quarter of 2023.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $16.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 8.6% from a year ago, primarily due to decreases in performance-based incentive compensation expense. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $43.7 million in the first nine months of 2023, a decrease of 23.6% from a year ago, primarily due to factors similar to those noted for the third quarter of 2023.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased by 1.5% during the third quarter of 2023 and decreased by 1.4% during the first nine months of 2023.

Non-Operating Results and Tax

Net interest expense decreased by $4.3 million to $23.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 from a year ago, primarily attributable to higher interest rates on net deposits, partially offset by lower net cash balances. Net interest expense decreased by $20.4 million to $66.9 million in the first nine months of 2023 from a year ago, primarily due to factors similar to those noted for the third quarter of 2023.

Other expense, net was $13.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, and was $24.8 million in the first nine months of 2023, which primarily related to losses on sales of businesses and the classification of certain assets and liabilities as held for sale.

The income tax provision in the third quarter of 2023 was $91.5 million on income before income taxes of $339.5 million. This compares to an income tax provision of $76.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 on income before income taxes of $331.4 million. The income tax provision in the first nine months of 2023 was $135.9 million on income before income taxes of $784.1 million. This compares to an income tax provision of $209.2 million for the first nine months of 2022 on income before income taxes of $856.1 million. The income tax provision in the first nine months of 2023 includes a benefit of $64.2 million related to the settlement of U.S. Federal Income Tax Audits for the years 2017-2018, which is primarily non cash.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.57 billion, compared to $2.55 billion at December 31, 2022 and $1.77 billion on September 30, 2022. Total debt was $3.20 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $2.92 billion at December 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

During the first nine months of 2023, the Company repurchased 6.1 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $219.0 million and an average price of $35.66 per share, including fees.

Common Stock Dividend

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company declared and paid a common stock cash dividend of $0.310 per share, for a total of $118.6 million.