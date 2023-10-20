Fuel50 Announces Executive Leadership Changes With New President & Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. and LONDON, Oct. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuel50 , leaders and pioneers of the Intelligent Talent Marketplace technology used by global enterprises to power their skills strategy, today announced organizational changes to enable their next era of growth and transformation.



Jo Mills , Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer (CXO), has been promoted to President. Jo has been an integral part of Fuel50's conception and growth since the business was conceived in 2013. Working closely with Anne Fulton , Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jo has helped build and shape the business from humble beginnings to a global technology company with over 80 global industry-leading customers.

“Given Jo's amazing commitment to Fuel50's mission and success, it's energizing to see her elevation to President. As a co-founder and passionate 'Fuellie,' Jo has been instrumental in helping Fuel50 drive pioneering innovation in talent development, internal mobility, and skills architecture,” said Phil Dur , Co-Founder and Managing Partner at PeakSpan , Fuel50's principal investors.

The new-look executive team at Fuel50 also includes recently appointed Mark Cope as Fractional Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mark has a notable SaaS scale-up track record, having held leadership roles at iCIMS, CentralReach, Corestream and Harri.

Anne Fulton, Founder and CEO, said,“The organizational changes we have announced this week reflect Fuel50's commitment to its vision in sustaining its position as market leaders. I am proud that Fuel50 continues to be industry leaders, and know our global community of customers, partners and 'Fuellies' can be energized as we step into a new era – one that will see us evolve our vision and execution of our skills intelligence technology and intelligent skills architectures.”

Anne Fulton remains as CEO in an elevated capacity, supporting Fuel50's strategic transformation alongside Fuel50's Board.

For more information on Fuel50 or to book a demo, visit fuel50 .

About Fuel50

Fuel50 is the skills-powered Talent Marketplace solution that evolves an organization's workforce for the future. Fuel50 mobilizes internal talent supply, delivers fast visibility to internal opportunities and enables workforce agility aligned with business needs. Featuring AI-driven talent and skills forecasting, Fuel50 is the future of work.





