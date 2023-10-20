British Conservative Party Loses Two Seats In Partial Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- The Conservative Party on Friday lost majority in partial parliamentary elections held in the cities of Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth to the Labour Party, following the resignation of two parliamentarians from the Conservative Party.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) quoted Labor leader Keir Starmer saying after it won two seats that the Conservatives had owned by a large majority of 19,600 votes, "these are phenomenal results that show Labor is back in the service of working people and redrawing the political map".

In the same context, BBC reported that that Labor Party member Sarah Edwards won in the city of Tamworth over her competitor Andrew Cooper from the Conservatives by a difference of 1,316 votes.

In Mid Bedfordshire, the Conservatives lost the seat, which they had held since 1931, to Labor Party member Alistair Strathairn, by a difference of 1,192 votes, before his Conservative rival, Festas Akinbusay. (end)

nbs













MENAFN20102023000071011013ID1107276103