The Investment Potential Of 2-Carat Diamonds

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) We often see couples focused on simple 1-carat diamond rings or extravagant 5-carat stones, but there isn't as much attention given to 2 carat diamond s. These mid-range stones can offer a great look at a good price. They are also great investment pieces, but only with the right factors in mind.

2 carat diamonds have a lot of potential as investment pieces because they sit between the two extremes. On one end of the scale, there are the smaller and popular 1-carat stones. These are great for understated rings but don't always have the same gravitas as the 2ct stones. Upgrading to 2-carats allows for a statement ring, pendant, or other item of jewelry and makes be more appealing to new buyers. 2-carat stones are more expensive as a result, but not so much that investors shouldn't get a good return on quality items.

2ct diamonds are also much cheaper than the larger alternatives. Typically, a 2-carat engagement ring can be anywhere from $10-90,0000. This depends on the factors below. There is a trend towards 4 and 5-carat diamonds right now, as stars flaunt their excessively large rings. The 5ct stones can be anywhere from $50-500,000, depending on their qualities. This is a massive jump and lowers the chances of a profit. There is also no guarantee these stones will be as desirable in a few years.

Diamond valuation is all about the 4Cs. Stones that score highly in grading and desirability on all four are more expensive. The potential resale value will depend on the long-term popularity of some of these factors. The 4Cs are:

– Carat

– Cut

– Color

– Clarity

Cut is important when choosing a 2 carat diamond as an investment piece. 2 carats is the right size to showcase a more intricate design without getting too over the top. Some cuts are eternally popular and will sell well at a later date. Round cuts and cushion cuts are always romantic choices for engagement jewelry. Investors should be aware that popular cuts like the princess cut may lose their appeal and value in a few years.

Color can also have a big impact on the value of a diamond and its resale potential. Typically, it is best to go for near-colorless G-J stones. They have a clean white look while offering better value than the D-F colorless stones. Cheaper S-Z stones with yellow tones may not offer as good a return. However, there are other tones out there. Many of the best-selling diamonds at auction are pink, so a 2-carat pink oval or pear-shaped stone could be worth the gamble.

Clarity also makes a big difference, and the value and return here work similarly to the color scale. There are desirable 2ct flawless diamonds out there, but they are so expensive that it might not be a bargain investment. VVS stones look just as good for a lower price.

Another way for investors to get a better deal when trading in 2-carat stones is to look for lab diamonds. Mined diamonds still have their appeal in some circles, and their rarity could allow for high resale values with the right additional features. However, they are expensive and out of favor with younger markets due to ethical and environmental concerns. Lab diamonds are a sustainable choice that future buyers will want to get behind. They are also up to 60% cheaper than their mined alternative, allowing for some great deals.

