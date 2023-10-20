The Loop Marketing Expands With A New Office In Grayslake, IL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Loop Marketing, a leading digital marketing company, announces the opening of a new office in Grayslake, IL to serve businesses in the Lake County area.

- Elijah Litscher, Founder of The Loop MarketingGRAYSLAKE, IL, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Loop Marketing, a leading digital marketing company headquartered in Chicago, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office located at 10 N Lake Street, Grayslake, IL. This strategic expansion is designed to better serve businesses in Grayslake, Illinois, and the broader Lake County area.As The Loop Marketing continues to grow and solidify its reputation as a trusted digital marketing partner, the decision to open a new office in Grayslake was a natural progression. "We recognize the burgeoning potential of Grayslake and the Lake County area. Our new office not only brings us closer to our clients in this region but also allows us to tap into the local talent pool," said a spokesperson for The Loop Marketing.The Grayslake office is not just a workspace; it's a hub for innovation and collaboration. With ample space, the new location is primed for staff expansion, ensuring that The Loop Marketing can continue to deliver top-tier services to its growing clientele. Additionally, the office has been designed to facilitate business education and networking events, fostering a sense of community and knowledge-sharing among local businesses."We're more than just a digital marketing company; we're a community partner. Our aim is to empower local businesses with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to thrive in the digital age," added the spokesperson.Businesses in Grayslake and the Lake County area can now benefit from The Loop Marketing's comprehensive suite of digital marketing services, including content writing, web design, SEO, and more, right at their doorstep.The Loop Marketing has partnered with both Grow with Google and Constant Contact to co-present informational events live in the new location for business owners and marketers. A complete schedule can be found on The Loop Marketing website and registration is limited for each event to provide a small-group atmosphere.For more information about The Loop Marketing, its services, or to schedule a visit to the new Grayslake office, please contact Elijah Litscher at (312) 569-9449.**About The Loop Marketing**Based in Chicago, IL, The Loop Marketing is a premier digital marketing agency dedicated to helping businesses navigate the complexities of the online world. With a client-centric approach, cutting-edge strategies, and a team of industry experts, The Loop Marketing has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes.**Press Contact:**Elijah Litscher, The Loop Marketing(312) 569-9449

