DCN Dx Announces Sponsorship Opportunities For 2024 Advanced Lateral Flow Conference

The two-day seminar will take place on February 13-14, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego. Regular registration is now open for all interested participants.

Premier Diagnostics Event Invites Industry Leaders to Engage, Network, and Showcase Expertise Among Key Decision-Makers

- Charlie Mamrak, DCN Dx's CEOSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DCN Dx, a global leader in the end-to-end development, manufacturing, and commercialization of point-of-use tests, announced that a limited number of remaining sponsorship opportunities are available for the 2024 Advanced Lateral Flow Conference (ALFC), to be held February 13–14 at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, Calif., US.Tailored for developers and manufacturers of rapid diagnostic tests and their associated products, the ALFC hosts a highly-engaged audience of approximately 300 attendees, offering sponsors a unique opportunity to engage with leading professionals in the diagnostics industry.By sponsoring the ALFC, companies can position themselves as thought leaders in the lateral flow diagnostics space, gaining access to a high-profile audience of influential decision makers, industry experts, and potential collaborators. Sponsors will have the opportunity to forge meaningful connections through networking during breaks in the exhibit space, at exclusive networking events, and showcase their company's expertise.Sponsorship opportunities include Diamond, Platinum, and Gold sponsorship levels, each offering unique advantages. The Diamond level offers first choice preferred placement of exhibit booth, speaker placement, and special recognition during the conference opening remarks, among other benefits. Platinum and Gold levels also offer numerous opportunities for brand exposure and networking. Custom sponsorship options are also available, and provide further flexibility to meet a company's specific sponsorship goals."The ALFC holds an impressive retention rate of previous sponsors," said Charlie Mamrak, DCN Dx's CEO, "and our last post-event survey showed that each of them would recommend the event to a colleague. Sponsors can expect high visibility, valuable exposure, and opportunities to build lasting connections in the diagnostics industry."To sponsor the 2024 ALFC and connect with decision makers in the lateral flow industry, visit ALFC2024.About DCN Dx, the Host of ALFC 2024DCN Dx, based in Carlsbad, California, is a global leader in IVD CDMO and CRO services. Our multidisciplinary team specializes in creating tailored assay systems, consumables, and instruments for point-of-use applications, with a particular expertise in lateral flow assays.Our personalized approach to IVD product development has supported more than 560 programs from over 260 clients. We can oversee every stage from concept to assay development and platform integration, through clinical trials to manufacturing or only handle the aspects you request. In addition to lateral flow assays, our clinical research expertise extends to a wide range of IVD devices, all with a focus on innovation, usability, and performance.With a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and industry-leading expertise, DCN Dx is setting the benchmark for excellence in IVD services. To learn more about how we can support your diagnostic needs, visit dcndx .

