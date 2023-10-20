Conrad Energy Kicks Off New Partnership With Harlequins

(MENAFN- Pressat) Harlequins are pleased to announce a new partnership with Conrad Energy who has today been unveiled as the Club's Official Power Partner and Sleeve Sponsor.

In an exciting new partnership, the Conrad Energy logo will feature on the sleeves of the Harlequins Women's and Men's shirts for the 2023/24 season, commencing this weekend with matches against Gloucester-Hartpury and Exeter Chiefs. The partnership will also feature significant Conrad Energy branding throughout The Stoop, alongside a range of key initiatives, supporting the Club's commitment to driving sustainable energy growth.

Formed in 2016, Conrad Energy are a leading energy producer with more than 70 sites throughout the UK. As an Independent Power Producer (IPP), Conrad Energy are at the forefront of the energy transition, helping the UK move towards a sustainable, net zero carbon electricity system by balancing the grid when renewables can't meet demand.

Conrad Energy also work closely with businesses to help drive down their energy costs and carbon footprints through a variety of innovative products and services. With a pipeline of more than 1GW of their own projects and a growing base of business customers, Conrad Energy are powering a changing world.

Commenting on the new partnership, Conrad Energy's CEO Steven Hardman said:“We're delighted to partner with a world-famous club like Harlequins. The values they hold dear such as teamwork, commitment, performance and creativity are similar to our own, so it feels like a really great match. We look forward to a strong and successful relationship”.

Harlequins CEO Laurie Dalrymple added:“We're thrilled to announce our new partnership with Conrad Energy. Conrad Energy are leading the power transformation in the UK and their determination to improve efficiency aligns completely with the Club's commitment to drive smarter and sustainable power solutions.

“We're excited to form this new relationship with Conrad Energy and we're looking forward to having their logo proudly displayed on our Harlequins Women's and Men's shirt for the season ahead.”

Both parties would like to thank Very Media for their support in developing this relationship.

To learn more about Conrad Energy visit: