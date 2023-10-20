Fantastic Concert Held In Baku Within Simurg Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Fantastic concert has been held at the State Philharmonic Hall
as part of the Simurg project.
Initiated by the well-known pianist, laureate of international
competitions Saida Taghizade, the project aims to identify, train
and support young talents in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Saida Taghizade studied at the Bulbul Secondary Special School
and the Baku Musical Academy. She is a laureate of prestigious
international competitions. The pianist has successfully performed
in many countries.
The concert soloists, including violinists Evgeny Epstein
(Israel, Croatia), Sura Rufat, Zein Jafarov, Ozcan Jabbari, Osman
Mustafazadeh, Kanan Mammadzadeh, Gadir Gunyashov, Khadija Gozalova,
Nazrin Huseynova, Aydan Hajiahmadova, Farida Abbaszadeh, Yulia
Motorina and Renata Abubakirova performed works by Russian and
Western European composers, touched the hearts of listeners.
The musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber
Orchestra under the baton of conductor Javad Tagizade. The artistic
director and chief conductor of the orchestra is People's Artist of
Azerbaijan Fakhraddin Karimov. The concert evoked thunderous
applause from the guests of the evening.
