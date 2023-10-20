Fantastic Concert Held In Baku Within Simurg Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fantastic concert has been held at the State Philharmonic Hall as part of the Simurg project.

Initiated by the well-known pianist, laureate of international competitions Saida Taghizade, the project aims to identify, train and support young talents in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Saida Taghizade studied at the Bulbul Secondary Special School and the Baku Musical Academy. She is a laureate of prestigious international competitions. The pianist has successfully performed in many countries.

The concert soloists, including violinists Evgeny Epstein (Israel, Croatia), Sura Rufat, Zein Jafarov, Ozcan Jabbari, Osman Mustafazadeh, Kanan Mammadzadeh, Gadir Gunyashov, Khadija Gozalova, Nazrin Huseynova, Aydan Hajiahmadova, Farida Abbaszadeh, Yulia Motorina and Renata Abubakirova performed works by Russian and Western European composers, touched the hearts of listeners.

The musicians were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra under the baton of conductor Javad Tagizade. The artistic director and chief conductor of the orchestra is People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fakhraddin Karimov. The concert evoked thunderous applause from the guests of the evening.