Explosive Detected On Russian-Georgian Border


10/20/2023 6:11:59 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A grenade projectile was discovered at the "Verkhniy Lars" crossing point between Russia and Georgia.

A "VOQ-25" grenade projectile was found on the northern side of the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint in North Ossetia while an excavator was working to widen the road, Azernews reports .

Experts were brought to the scene, and the projectile was neutralized.

Russian law enforcement agencies said that it is not known how the projectile landed on the Russian-Georgian border.

