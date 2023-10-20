Explosive Detected On Russian-Georgian Border

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A grenade projectile was discovered at the "Verkhniy Lars"
crossing point between Russia and Georgia.
A "VOQ-25" grenade projectile was found on the northern side of
the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint in North Ossetia while an excavator
was working to widen the road, Azernews reports .
Experts were brought to the scene, and the projectile was
neutralized.
Russian law enforcement agencies said that it is not known how
the projectile landed on the Russian-Georgian border.
