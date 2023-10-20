President Ilham Aliyev Receives Deputy Assistant Secretary Of State

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary at Bureau of European and
Eurasian Affairs Joshua Huck.
They exchanged views on ensuring peace and stability in the
region and the process of normalization of relations between
Armenia and Azerbaijan.
President Ilham Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan`s intention
regarding the regional peace agenda, normalization of relations
between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the continuation of negotiations on
the peace treaty and its signing soon.
They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest.