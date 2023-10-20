Azerbaijani Army Finds Warehouses Storing Armenian-Made Landmines

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Engineering and technical units of the Azerbaijan Army, while inspecting the area in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, discovered a large number of warehouses with mines of various purposes and improvised explosive devices, Azernews reports

The press service of the Ministry of Defense informed, that it was determined that some of the mines in the discovered warehouses were produced in Armenia in 2021, while the improvised explosive devices were made by hand from cannon shells.

To recall, previously Armenia denied supplying ammunition and land-mined to Garabagh. Besides, in accordance with the Ottawa treaty, Armenia claimed that it does not produce any landmines but only uses landmines inherited from the Soviet Union.