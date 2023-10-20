Azerbaijani Army Finds Warehouses Storing Armenian-Made Landmines

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Engineering and technical units of the Azerbaijan Army, while
inspecting the area in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan,
discovered a large number of warehouses with mines of various
purposes and improvised explosive devices, Azernews reports
The press service of the Ministry of Defense informed, that it
was determined that some of the mines in the discovered warehouses
were produced in Armenia in 2021, while the improvised explosive
devices were made by hand from cannon shells.
To recall, previously Armenia denied supplying ammunition and
land-mined to Garabagh. Besides, in accordance with the Ottawa
treaty, Armenia claimed that it does not produce any landmines but
only uses landmines inherited from the Soviet Union.
