Western Azerbaijani Community Condemns Biased Resolution Adopted By Austrian Parliament

The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the biased resolution
adopted by the Austrian Parliament and its joining the
anti-Azerbaijani wave started by some countries, especially France, Azernews reports.
The Community's statement reads:
"The Austrian Parliament, which emphasizes the importance of
protecting churches in Garabagh, approaches issues from a religious
point of view and does not deal with the destruction of the
cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in the occupied
territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia - this is a shameful, racist
and Islamophobic approach.
The Community added that the Austrian Parliament should do its
job and stop interfering in the internal affairs of our country
with such low calls as the entry of international organizations
into the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.
