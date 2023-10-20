Western Azerbaijani Community Condemns Biased Resolution Adopted By Austrian Parliament


10/20/2023 6:11:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the biased resolution adopted by the Austrian Parliament and its joining the anti-Azerbaijani wave started by some countries, especially France, Azernews reports.

The Community's statement reads:

"The Austrian Parliament, which emphasizes the importance of protecting churches in Garabagh, approaches issues from a religious point of view and does not deal with the destruction of the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia - this is a shameful, racist and Islamophobic approach.

The Community added that the Austrian Parliament should do its job and stop interfering in the internal affairs of our country with such low calls as the entry of international organizations into the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

MENAFN20102023000195011045ID1107275969

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search