France Continues To Hinder Creation Of Atmosphere Of Peace And Tranquillity

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Countries such as France continue to hinder the creation of an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, Ombudsman of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said in her speech at the conference Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice, Azernews reports.

Despite the fact that such countries as France, which implements the policy of neo-colonialism and considers itself the cradle of democracy, have for many years been disrespecting the universally recognised principles of international law, grossly violating human rights, preventing the achievement of peace between peoples and the creation of an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

The Ombudsman said the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the UN General Assembly 75 years ago and still considered a fundamental document because of the importance of progressive provisions, includes guarantees of equality for all people regardless of race, sex, language, religion, origin, or political views.

"Under Article 4 of the instrument, which is universal, no person shall be held as a slave or dependent; slavery and the slave trade are prohibited in all forms. It is unfortunate that there are still countries in the world engaged in colonial policies in the modern era when this year marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of this instrument," the Ombudsman said.

The Ombudsman adds that those who violate the rights of their citizens present themselves to the world as defenders of human rights.

"As we see, the states that throughout history have not abandoned this hateful policy, those who violate the fundamental rights and freedoms not only of the peoples of their colonised states but also of their own citizens, today present themselves to the world as defenders of human rights and international law."

The Ombudsman stated that the neo-colonialist policies pursued in Africa, the Middle East, and the Far East had led to gross violations of the fundamental human rights of millions of innocent people, such as life, liberty and free movement, property, safe lifestyles, and healthy life, environment, and health care.

She noted that aggressor states are directly responsible for causing internal conflicts and genocides in the countries they held in colonial slavery. As usual, the main victims of these atrocities are innocent people - the civilian population.

"During the second half of the twentieth century, France, which has caused global environmental degradation and serious health problems for the local population in Algeria and its overseas territories, has grossly violated the rights of the peoples living in the countries it colonised. It could be said that serious crimes and horrific massacres have been committed against Muslim populations in African countries in virtually all periods of history. The facts of human rights violations accompanied by merciless killing of more than 1.5 million people in Algeria alone for more than a hundred years once again confirm this," Sabina Aliyeva said.