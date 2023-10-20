France Continues To Hinder Creation Of Atmosphere Of Peace And Tranquillity

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Countries such as France continue to hinder the creation of an
atmosphere of peace and tranquility, Ombudsman of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said in her speech at the conference
Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and Injustice, Azernews reports.
Despite the fact that such countries as France, which implements
the policy of neo-colonialism and considers itself the cradle of
democracy, have for many years been disrespecting the universally
recognised principles of international law, grossly violating human
rights, preventing the achievement of peace between peoples and the
creation of an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.
The Ombudsman said the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,
adopted by the UN General Assembly 75 years ago and still
considered a fundamental document because of the importance of
progressive provisions, includes guarantees of equality for all
people regardless of race, sex, language, religion, origin, or
political views.
"Under Article 4 of the instrument, which is universal, no
person shall be held as a slave or dependent; slavery and the slave
trade are prohibited in all forms. It is unfortunate that there are
still countries in the world engaged in colonial policies in the
modern era when this year marks the 75th anniversary of the
adoption of this instrument," the Ombudsman said.
The Ombudsman adds that those who violate the rights of their
citizens present themselves to the world as defenders of human
rights.
"As we see, the states that throughout history have not
abandoned this hateful policy, those who violate the fundamental
rights and freedoms not only of the peoples of their colonised
states but also of their own citizens, today present themselves to
the world as defenders of human rights and international law."
The Ombudsman stated that the neo-colonialist policies pursued
in Africa, the Middle East, and the Far East had led to gross
violations of the fundamental human rights of millions of innocent
people, such as life, liberty and free movement, property, safe
lifestyles, and healthy life, environment, and health care.
She noted that aggressor states are directly responsible for
causing internal conflicts and genocides in the countries they held
in colonial slavery. As usual, the main victims of these atrocities
are innocent people - the civilian population.
"During the second half of the twentieth century, France, which
has caused global environmental degradation and serious health
problems for the local population in Algeria and its overseas
territories, has grossly violated the rights of the peoples living
in the countries it colonised. It could be said that serious crimes
and horrific massacres have been committed against Muslim
populations in African countries in virtually all periods of
history. The facts of human rights violations accompanied by
merciless killing of more than 1.5 million people in Algeria alone
for more than a hundred years once again confirm this," Sabina
Aliyeva said.
