Enemy Shells Ochakiv Community With Artillery At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on October 20, Russian troops fired artillery at the Ochakiv community in the Mykolaiv region.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Tonight, on October 20, at 12:14 a.m., enemy artillery strikes were recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties," Kim said.

Yesterday, on October 19, at 10:50 a.m., Russians shelled Ochakiv and the waters of the Ochakiv community with artillery. There were no casualties.

As reported, over the day, the Russians launched 12 missile and 60 airstrikes, fired 53 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements.