Invaders Fire Four Missiles At Kostyantynivka At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, the Russian military fired four missiles at Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
According to him, "at night the enemy fired four missiles at the city of Kostyantynivka. Six apartment buildings and a school building were damaged."
Klymenko said that according to preliminary data, no one was injured.
As reported, the Russian army killed one resident of the Donetsk region and injured two others over the past day, October 19.
