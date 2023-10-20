Defense Expenditures For Nine Months Amounted To Over UAH 1.25 Trillion - Ministry Of Finance

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for the security and defense sector in January-September 2023 amounted to UAH 1255.4 billion, or 59.3% of the total expenditures of the general fund of the state budget.

The press service of the Ministry of Finance reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Thus, in the first nine months of this year, the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for the security and defense sector amounted to UAH 1255.4 billion, or 59.3% of the total amount of expenditures of the general fund of the state budget. In September, it amounted to UAH 141.9 billion," the statement said.

The Ministry of Finance notes that the funds were used to pay salaries for military personnel, rank-and-file and senior officers, police officers, purchase military equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, etc.

As reported, the amount of expenditures of the general fund of the state budget in January-September 2023 amounted to almost UAH 2.119 trillion.