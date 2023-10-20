(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the intelligence of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine for the effective fulfillment of tasks.

This is stated in the President's congratulations on the 20th anniversary of the State Border Guard Service intelligence posted on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reported.

According to Zelensky, "Today is the 20th anniversary of the intelligence of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Heroic people who confirm their professionalism, courage and ability to stay ahead of the invader. Just like after 2014, and after February 24, and now."

As the President emphasized, "acting proactively and gaining special opportunities for our state is the main task of intelligence. I am grateful to each and every one of the intelligence officers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine who effectively fulfills this task."

Russian church part of Kremlin'sapparatus - Ukrainianspox

As reported, the intelligence agency of the Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is a state body that carries out intelligence activities in the areas of border and immigration policy, as well as in other areas related to the protection of the state border of Ukraine and its sovereign rights in the exclusive (maritime) economic zone.

The general management of the SBGS intelligence agency is carried out by the President. Direct management of the intelligence agency is carried out by its chief, who is appointed and dismissed by the President. The Head of the State Border Guard Service manages the intelligence agency within the limits of his/her powers.