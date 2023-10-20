Ukraine's Defense Intel Fighters Destroy Two Russian Platoon Strongpoints

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In one of frontline sectors, two Russian platoon strongpoints were detected and destroyed by Ukraine's defense intelligence fighters.

The relevant video was posted by the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The reconnaissance check showed that Russian invaders had also deployed the Legenda satellite targeting system in one of positions.

Following Ukrainian strikes, neither enemy platoon strongpoints nor the occupiers' Legenda system remained in place, the Main Intelligence Directorate stressed.

A reminder that, in the Bakhmut direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces damaged $1.15 million worth of Russian military equipment with FPV drones.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine