Future Upping Of Products Under Akart Project Envisaged - Azerbaijani PASHA Bank


10/20/2023 6:11:10 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The expansion of products within the "akart" project is planned in the future in Azerbaijan, PASHA Bank's Board Deputy Chairman Bahruz Naghiyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a press conference dedicated to the results of the bank's activity for the first half of 2023.

"Akart" is a joint virtual card of PASHA Bank and Azercell.

