PASHA Bank Plans To Open Branch In Azerbaijan's Shusha - Chief Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A branch of PASHA
Bank is planned to open in Azerbaijan's Shusha next year, said Anar
Karimov, Chief Compliance and Governance Officer of PASHA Bank,
Trend reports.
He spoke at a press conference on the bank's performance results
for the first half of 2023.
"The construction of the branch should be completed in April
2024," he noted.
Will be updated
