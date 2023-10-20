PASHA Bank Plans To Open Branch In Azerbaijan's Shusha - Chief Director

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A branch of PASHA Bank is planned to open in Azerbaijan's Shusha next year, said Anar Karimov, Chief Compliance and Governance Officer of PASHA Bank, Trend reports.

He spoke at a press conference on the bank's performance results for the first half of 2023.

"The construction of the branch should be completed in April 2024," he noted.

