Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Technopark Presents Goods At Rebuild Karabakh International Expo (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Sumgayit
Technologies Park (STP) takes part in the 3rd Azerbaijan
International Exhibition "Rebuild Karabakh" - "Rehabilitation,
Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh", Trend reports.
Domestic and foreign companies and state institutions make
presentations in the exhibition pavilion on a wide range of
improvement activities carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and
East Zangezur economic regions, and information on available
products and services is brought to the attention of exhibition
participants.
STP models of power stations and cranes are on display in the
STP exhibition zone. It should be mentioned that these cranes can
lift weights weighing between 2 and 200 tons.
In addition, the exhibition corner presents turbines, blades for
turbines, gears, valves (diameters ranging from 12 to 25 mm),
various types of cables and accessories for them, aluminum wires,
sewer and underground pipes, plastic chairs, and other products
manufactured by STP. A light generator with high-noise insulation
and electronic terminals for payment of services is also
presented.
STP operates 12 plants with more than 30 production areas. The
park is equipped with 36 Mazak machines, 11 Gleason machines, and
milling, turning, and hobbing equipment capable of processing items
up to 3,200 mm in size.
The first specialized exhibition, "Rebuild Karabakh," dedicated
to the restoration and development of Karabakh, liberated from
Armenian occupation under the leadership of the victorious Supreme
Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev will continue until October
21.
MENAFN20102023000187011040ID1107275958
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.