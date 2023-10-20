Azerbaijani PASHA Bank's Stake In Affiliates' Shares Cedes To PASHA Holding - Board Member


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Azerbaijani PASHA Bank's stake in shares of two subsidiary banks has been transferred to PASHA Holding, PASHA Bank board member Murad Suleymanov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a press conference on the bank's results for the first half of 2023.

"The share of PASHA Bank in the shares of PASHA Bank Türkiye decreased from 51 to 28 percent, and its share in PASHA Bank Georgia - from 100 to 92 percent," he emphasized.

