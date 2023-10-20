Azerbaijani PASHA Bank's Stake In Affiliates' Shares Cedes To PASHA Holding - Board Member

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Azerbaijani PASHA
Bank's stake in shares of two subsidiary banks has been transferred
to PASHA Holding, PASHA Bank board member Murad Suleymanov said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at a press conference on the bank's results for the
first half of 2023.
"The share of PASHA Bank in the shares of PASHA Bank Türkiye
decreased from 51 to 28 percent, and its share in PASHA Bank
Georgia - from 100 to 92 percent," he emphasized.
Will be updated
