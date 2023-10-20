New Appointment To Top Position Planned At PASHA Bank Georgia - Board Member

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A new appointment
is planned for a leadership position in the field of retail banking
at PASHA Bank Georgia, PASHA Bank's Board Member Murad Suleymanov
said at a press conference dedicated on the bank's performance
results for the first half of 2023, Trend reports.
“By the end of the year, it's planned to prepare a new strategy
with new management,” he emphasized.
Will be updated
MENAFN20102023000187011040ID1107275956
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.