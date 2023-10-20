New Appointment To Top Position Planned At PASHA Bank Georgia - Board Member


10/20/2023 6:10:40 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A new appointment is planned for a leadership position in the field of retail banking at PASHA Bank Georgia, PASHA Bank's Board Member Murad Suleymanov said at a press conference dedicated on the bank's performance results for the first half of 2023, Trend reports.

“By the end of the year, it's planned to prepare a new strategy with new management,” he emphasized.

Will be updated

MENAFN20102023000187011040ID1107275956

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search