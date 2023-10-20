France Exploits Raw Materials From African Nations - Martinique Freedom Party

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. France exploits
raw materials from African countries, spokesman for the Martinique
Freedom Party, Luc Carole told reporters, Trend reports.
"France is a colonizer. In the form of neocolonial rule, it not
only colonizes but also fosters poverty in Africa. France, for
example, uses the raw riches of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and
Guinea, dominating them militarily and economically," he
emphasized.
According to him, although the UN says it is trying to achieve
the final elimination of colonialism, this colonialism is supported
by a state that calls itself a "country of human rights".
Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human
Rights Violation and Injustice" organized by the Baku Initiative
Group on October 20.
Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023 by
participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating
Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
