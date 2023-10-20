Some Countries Continue To Pursue Colonialism, Foremost One Is France - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Some countries
continue to pursue colonialism. Among those, the foremost one is
France, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said
in his address to the participants of the "Neocolonialism:
Violation of Human Rights and Injustice" international conference,
"Overall, most of the bloody crimes of the colonialism history
of mankind were committed by none other than France. France had
occupied tens of countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Pacific
and Latin America, plundered their resources, and for many years
oppressed their peoples while perpetrating numerous war crimes and
crimes against humanity. The French troops subjected hundreds of
thousands of civilians to ethnic cleansing based on their ethnic
and religious affiliation.
Throughout 30 years in the XX century, France had conducted
nearly 200 nuclear tests in French Polynesia and 17 nuclear tests
in Algeria. The dire consequences of those tests have, to this day,
affected Polynesia and the Algerian people. In response to the
appeals by the multitude of organizations, it is imperative to
evaluate the repercussions of the nuclear tests and disburse
appropriate compensations," President Ilham Aliyev said.
