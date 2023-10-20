European Colonial Powers Must Avow Onus For Post-Colony Nations' Foot - Kenya's Delegate

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. European colonial powers should be included in the dialogue and recognize their responsibility for the condition of post-colonial countries, Kenya's director of health programs, Christine Yahama said, Trend reports.

She spoke at an international conference on "Neocolonialism: human rights violations and injustice".

"We call for a challenge against colonialism. Kenya's health system leaves much to be desired. France invests mainly in infrastructure but not in health," she emphasized.

She said colonial empires should rethink their investment strategy in post-colonial countries.

Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.