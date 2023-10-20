European Colonial Powers Must Avow Onus For Post-Colony Nations' Foot - Kenya's Delegate

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. European colonial
powers should be included in the dialogue and recognize their
responsibility for the condition of post-colonial countries,
Kenya's director of health programs, Christine Yahama said,
Trend reports.
She spoke at an international conference on "Neocolonialism:
human rights violations and injustice".
"We call for a challenge against colonialism. Kenya's health
system leaves much to be desired. France invests mainly in
infrastructure but not in health," she emphasized.
She said colonial empires should rethink their investment
strategy in post-colonial countries.
Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human
Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative
Group on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by
participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating
Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
