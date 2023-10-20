Azerbaijan's Army Works Out Nighttime Tasks During Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023 Exercises (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.
The commando
units of the two fraternal countries worked out actions on various
tasks on the eve of the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint tactical
exercises, which will be held in Azerbaijan from October 23 through
October 25 this year, Trend reports.
The commandos performed a tactical redeployment at nighttime
under limited visibility conditions, conducted an assault and
neutralized imaginary enemy's sabotage group at the deployment
point.
The main objective of the exercises is to improve servicemen's
tactical skills under limited visibility conditions and further
increase commando units' combat capability.
During the exercises, the commandos demonstrated high
professionalism and successfully accomplished all tasks.
MENAFN20102023000187011040ID1107275948
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.