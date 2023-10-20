Azerbaijan's Army Works Out Nighttime Tasks During Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023 Exercises (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The commando units of the two fraternal countries worked out actions on various tasks on the eve of the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint tactical exercises, which will be held in Azerbaijan from October 23 through October 25 this year, Trend reports.

The commandos performed a tactical redeployment at nighttime under limited visibility conditions, conducted an assault and neutralized imaginary enemy's sabotage group at the deployment point.

The main objective of the exercises is to improve servicemen's tactical skills under limited visibility conditions and further increase commando units' combat capability.

During the exercises, the commandos demonstrated high professionalism and successfully accomplished all tasks.