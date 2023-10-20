French President's Policy Leads To New Colonization - New Caledonia's Rep

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Macron's policy
is a policy of new colonization, the representative of the commune
of Lifou in New Caledonia, Pierre Gaez said at an international
conference on "Neocolonialism: Violation of Human Rights and
Injustice," Trend reports.
"In the future of our country, development decisions should be
made by us and the institutions that we have created. France has
deprived us of the opportunity for freedom, and does not want to
recognize our independence. Macron's policy, which is currently
being carried out in France, is a policy of colonization," he
said.
He said that the goal of New Caledonia is to gain independence
from France.
Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human
Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative
Group on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by
participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating
Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
