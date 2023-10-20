Azerbaijan Empowers Oppressed Nations To Remonstrate Colonialism - Guadeloupe Delegate

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Azerbaijan gives oppressed countries a chance to speak out against colonialism, Gaston Samut from the People's Union for the Liberation of Guadeloupe told reporters, Trend reports.

"We are delighted by Azerbaijan's invitation to this conference, which provides us with an opportunity to speak out against colonialism. Because of French official policy, we are robbed of this in our motherland. This conference provides us with an opportunity to gain access to the international press and speak out about our struggle. Furthermore, we are here to reaffirm our solidarity with all sorts of battles being waged in the Pacific, Guyana, the West Indies, or the island of Martinique in pursuit of colonial states' sovereignty," he added.

Gaston Samut noted that the United Nations has declared the decade 2020-2030 as the last decade of decolonization, and he hopes that this will become a reality. He believes that colonial empires and colonizing countries will agree to end colonialism.

"We strive to make our peoples and other nations realize the need to exit the colonial system, as this is the key to peace and well-being of peoples," Samut added.

Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative Group on October 20.

The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.