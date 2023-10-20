Azerbaijan Empowers Oppressed Nations To Remonstrate Colonialism - Guadeloupe Delegate

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Azerbaijan gives
oppressed countries a chance to speak out against colonialism,
Gaston Samut from the People's Union for the Liberation of
Guadeloupe told reporters, Trend reports.
"We are delighted by Azerbaijan's invitation to this conference,
which provides us with an opportunity to speak out against
colonialism. Because of French official policy, we are robbed of
this in our motherland. This conference provides us with an
opportunity to gain access to the international press and speak out
about our struggle. Furthermore, we are here to reaffirm our
solidarity with all sorts of battles being waged in the Pacific,
Guyana, the West Indies, or the island of Martinique in pursuit of
colonial states' sovereignty," he added.
Gaston Samut noted that the United Nations has declared the
decade 2020-2030 as the last decade of decolonization, and he hopes
that this will become a reality. He believes that colonial empires
and colonizing countries will agree to end colonialism.
"We strive to make our peoples and other nations realize the
need to exit the colonial system, as this is the key to peace and
well-being of peoples," Samut added.
Baku hosts the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human
Rights Violation and Injustice," organized by the Baku Initiative
Group on October 20.
The Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6, 2023, by
participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating
Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
