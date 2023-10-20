South Africa: Minister Pandor Undertakes Working Visit To Zambia

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Dr Naledi Pandor, will undertake a Working Visit to the Republic of Zambia to hold political and diplomatic consultations with her counterpart, Mr Stanley Kakubo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on 20 October 2023.

It is expected that the Ministers will discuss preparations for the Inaugural Session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) at a date to be mutually agreed by both countries.

The Working Visit will also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional, continental and international issues of mutual interest.

Zambia has assumed the role of Chair of the SADC Organ for Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation in August 2023. The Organ is responsible for safeguarding peace, democracy and good governance in the region.

Bilateral relations and the bond of friendship between the peoples of South Africa and Zambia date back to the 1960s when Zambia provided much-needed support to the South African anti-apartheid movement.

In 1992, relations between the two countries were conducted at the level of Representative Offices. Full diplomatic relations were established in 1994.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Zambia in August 2018. During the visit, the Agreement on the Establishment of the South Africa-Zambia BNC was signed.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.