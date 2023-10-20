Sudanese Trade Mission Delegation Visits National Flower Park Nature Tourism - Puncak

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On the sidelines of attending Trade Expo Indonesia activities, the Sudanese business delegation took the time to visit the National Flower Park tourist attraction in the Puncak - Bogor area.

The visit facilitated by the Indonesian Embassy was also intended to promote tourist destinations and Indonesia's rich flora, especially in the Puncak natural tourism area and the National Flower Park, in Bogor, West Java.

The Sudanese business delegation was very impressed with the visit. Apart from that, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum also invited Sudanese entrepreneurs to a number of culinary destinations in Bogor to introduce them to the richness of Indonesian culture and culinary delights which are very diverse and appetizing.​​

