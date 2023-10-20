Kuwait Amir's Representative, Crown Prince Leaves Saudi After Attending GCC-ASEAN Summit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah left Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday after participating in the GCC-ASEAN summit. Head of the honorary delegation Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud and Ambassador of Kuwait to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad saw His Highness Sheikh Mishal and his delegation off at the international airport. (pickup previous) gta

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.