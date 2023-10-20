King Hussein Bridge Closed For Passengers And Cargo - Says PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced on Friday the closure of the King Hussein Bridge as of midday, restricting the movement of travelers and cargo from the other side, a PSD statement said.As of tomorrow, the statement added, the bridge will be totally closed, noting that travel operations through the Sheikh Hussein Crossing and the southern crossing remain unaffected by this decision.The PSD urged the public to keep abreast of travel updates related to any changes in the operating hours of these bridges and crossings.