Gatherings Towards Border Areas Forbidden - Says PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 20 (Petra)-- The Public Security Department (PSD) announced that gatherings are not allowed towards border areas to preserve citizens' safety, stressing the need to adhere to the instructions that will be implemented by the PSD personnel in this regard, a PSD statement issued on Friday said.The PSD pointed to the presence of its patrols on all roads and intersections leading to the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, stressing that there is no room for complacency in the implementation of the law.