Amir Leaves Riyadh


10/20/2023 6:03:24 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left, on Friday, Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after participating in the summit of the GCC countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

